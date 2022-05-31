x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Plane crashes at farm in Simsbury

FOX61 has a reporter on the scene.
Credit: Elisha Machado

SIMSBURY, Conn. — A plane crash investigation is underway in Simsbury Tuesday night. The call for first responders went out around 8:45 p.m. The Simsbury Fire Department and Police Department have responded to the scene, but there is no report yet on any injuries. 

Simsbury Airport is a non-towered public-use airport, maintained and operated by the non-profit Simsbury Flying Club, according to its website.

This is a developing story and FOX61 has a reporter en route to the scene to provide more details. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

RELATED: Crash on Route 82 connector in Haddam closes roadway

RELATED: State police report deadly Memorial Day Weekend on Connecticut roads

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

Connecticut beaches warn patrons to discard trash properly after Memorial Day mess