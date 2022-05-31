Plane crashes at farm in Simsbury

FOX61 has a reporter on the scene.

SIMSBURY, Conn. — A plane crash investigation is underway in Simsbury Tuesday night. The call for first responders went out around 8:45 p.m. The Simsbury Fire Department and Police Department have responded to the scene, but there is no report yet on any injuries.

Simsbury Airport is a non-towered public-use airport, maintained and operated by the non-profit Simsbury Flying Club, according to its website.

This is a developing story and FOX61 has a reporter en route to the scene to provide more details.

