The Texas Department of Public Safety said 21 people were on board the plane. Two people were taken to nearby hospitals.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — It was a terrifying morning for nearly two dozen people who were in a plane that crashed as it was taking off in Waller County this morning. We've learned the flight was heading to Boston for the American League Championship Series.

The plane is owned by James Alan Kent, who was on board. His wife told KHOU 11 the flight was headed to Boston for the American League Championship Series between the Red Sox and Astros.

The flight was taking off from Houston Executive Airport, but never got off the ground.

The plane was taking off right around 10 a.m., but crashed near FM 2855, north of Morton Road without getting off the ground. According to the Department of Public Safety, it rolled through a fence and into a field where it caught fire.

All 21 people on board were able to get out safely.

After the crash, all runways were suspended to air traffic.

Latest update from Texas DPS in YouTube video below:

The Waller County Office of Emergency Management confirmed the 21 people -- 18 passengers and 3 crew members -- were on board the MD-87 plane. The youngest on board was a 10-year-old child. There were no fatalities and no serious injuries, but two people were taken to the hospital, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

It was a terrifying scene that could have been much worse.

"This is a good day," said a DPS official in response to the plane crash. "This is actually a day of celebration for a lot of people.

Air 11 flew over the wreckage, where you could see emergency crews working to put out the large fire. The plane appeared to be destroyed.

See video from Air 11 below.

And while the fire has been put out, officials are still asking the public to avoid the area.

KHOU 11 reporter David Gonzalez and Janelle Bludau are at the scene gathering details. You can follow them on social media for any developments.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate this crash. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation