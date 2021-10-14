Man hospitalized after plane crashes into body of water in North Canaan, FAA to investigate

The incident occurred in the area of West Main Street, officials said.

NORTH CANAAN, Conn. — First responders are on scene where a plane went down Thursday evening.

State Police said they were advised of a small plane in a body of water shortly before 5:30 p.m.

The incident occurred in the area of West Main Street in North Canaan. The plane was a single engine, single occupant aircraft. It appeared to be a “home kit” plane, officials said.

The male occupant was conscious and able to get out. He was transported to an area hospital.

There was no fire at the time of the crash, but DEEP is monitoring a fuel spill.

FAA is en route to investigate. CSP and CT Airport Authority will also be investigating.

Single engine, single occupant plane crash in North Canaan at 535 West Main Street off the end of the grass runway at North Canaan Airport. Male occupant taken to Sharon Hospital by North Canaan EMS. FD awaiting CT DEEP and FAA. pic.twitter.com/xXmxXwmDPI — Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk PIO (@NorfolkPIO1) October 14, 2021

The investigation is in its early stages.

