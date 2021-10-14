Man hospitalized after plane crashes into body of water in North Canaan, FAA to investigate

NORTH CANAAN, Conn. — First responders are on scene where a plane went down Thursday evening.
State Police said they were advised of a small plane in a body of water shortly before 5:30 p.m.
The incident occurred in the area of West Main Street in North Canaan. The plane was a single engine, single occupant aircraft. It appeared to be a “home kit” plane, officials said.
The male occupant was conscious and able to get out. He was transported to an area hospital.
There was no fire at the time of the crash, but DEEP is monitoring a fuel spill.
FAA is en route to investigate. CSP and CT Airport Authority will also be investigating.
The investigation is in its early stages.
RELATED: Glider crash-lands in Bethlehem
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
---
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.