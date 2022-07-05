Emergency personnel respond to reports of plane down in Terryville

The small plane reportedly went down in the area of Mountain Tobe Road.

PLYMOUTH, Connecticut — First responders are investigating reports of a plane down in Terryville on Tuesday afternoon.

No other information was available at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

