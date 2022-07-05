Emergency personnel respond to reports of plane down in Terryville

PLYMOUTH, Connecticut — First responders are investigating reports of a plane down in Terryville on Tuesday afternoon.
The small plane reportedly went down in the area of Mountain Tobe Road.
No other information was available at this time.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com
