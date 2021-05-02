x
Plane goes off runway at Hartford-Brainard Airport

No injuries were reported.
Credit: CTDOT/BrainardPlanning
Aerial view of Hartford-Brainard Airport

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford-Brainard Airport was closed for a short time this afternoon after a plane went off the runway during landing. 

The Connecticut Airport Authority says the plane was a private single-engine aircraft, and there were no reported injuries after it landed around 1:40 p.m. Sunday. The airport was closed but reopened some time before 4:45 p.m. 

The Hartford Fire Department says they responded and secured the plane; they found no fuel leak and soon left the scene. 

No word yet on what exactly caused the mishap. 

