Plane goes off runway at Hartford-Brainard Airport

No injuries were reported.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford-Brainard Airport was closed for a short time this afternoon after a plane went off the runway during landing.

The Connecticut Airport Authority says the plane was a private single-engine aircraft, and there were no reported injuries after it landed around 1:40 p.m. Sunday. The airport was closed but reopened some time before 4:45 p.m.

The Hartford Fire Department says they responded and secured the plane; they found no fuel leak and soon left the scene.