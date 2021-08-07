Plane makes belly-landing at Waterbury-Oxford Airport

OXFORD, Connecticut — Connecticut State Police say no one was injured despite the failure of a landing gear on a plan landing at Waterbury-Oxford Airport on Saturday.

According to police, a single-engine plane attempted a landing late Saturday morning, using runway 18. But "upon touching down, the landing gear became inoperable." The plane skidded to final rest on its belly, causing it damage. However, no one was injured.



Police say the plane was removed from the runway and further investigation will be conducted by the FAA.