Plans unveiled for mixed use building on New Park Ave. in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont and other officials took part in a in a beam signing ceremony for 540 New Park, the mixed-use, mixed-income residential and retail development under construction in West Hartford.

Officials said the project is being financed with federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits from the Connecticut Finance Housing Authority and additional subordinate financing from the Connecticut Department of Housing. It will include 52 units of housing and first-floor commercial space.

The development is located near the CTfastrak station on New Park Avenue and New Britain Ave. in West Hartford.

The building should be ready for occupancy next year.

