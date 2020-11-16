Plymouth mom accused of shooting children appears in court

Her attorney told the judge she has been suffering from mental health issues.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A Plymouth woman charged in connection with shooting two of her children, one of them fatally, has made her first court appearance.

Naomi Bell said nothing as she was presented via video conference Monday in New Britain Superior Court.

The 43-year-old Bell was arrested Friday night at her home, where her 15-year-old daughter was found shot to death and her 7-year-old son was critically injured.

Bell's bond was kept at $2.5 million. She is due back in court on Jan. 12.