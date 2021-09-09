Plymouth PD investigating on going incident near South Main Street

Residents in the area are being asked to stay inside their homes at this time.

PLYMOUTH, Conn. — Police are on scene investigating in the area of South Main Street near Lane Hill Thursday evening.

This is an ongoing incident, officials said. Residents in the area are being asked to stay inside their homes at this time.

Police have confirmed to FOX61 that a crash is part of their investigation.

Officials also noted if people in the area see a suspicious person/persons, they should not confront them, but call 911 to report.

This is a developing story.

Plymouth Police are investigating an incident on South Main St. in the area of Lane Hill Rd. They are asking people to stay inside their homes at this time. Police confirm a crash is part of their investigation. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/MznRPj9dRo — Gaby Molina (@M_GabrielaMo) September 9, 2021

