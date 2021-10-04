Plymouth residents asked to shelter in place due to active police situation

Police in Plymouth are asking residents to shelter in place due to an active situation on Prospect Street Ext.

PLYMOUTH, Connecticut — Police in Plymouth are asking residents to shelter in place due to an active situation on Prospect Street Ext.

Plymouth police posted on their Facebook page Friday night asking the public to stay away from the area.

Police provided an updated around 10:30 p.m. saying the situation was contained to residence and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

-----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.