Plymouth superintendent released a letter to families after Terryville High School dead.

The statement was send to the parents early on Saturday.

PLYMOUTH, Conn. — Plymouth Interim Superintendent Sherry Turner sent out a letter early on Saturday after a Terryville High School student died, and an Eli Terry Middle School student got injured by shots on Friday.

“We are devastated by this unthinkable tragedy and are comforted in knowing that we are part of an amazing community that will pull together to support each other through this difficult time. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayer.” reads the letter.

Turner says a crisis team has been assembled to provide counseling to families and staff at Eli Terry Jr. Middle School, with services being delivered today and tomorrow from 1 PM to 4 PM. Another team of social workers, counselors, and psychologists will be available to support students and staff when they return to school on Monday.

State Police provided an update on Saturday on the shooting of a fifteen-year-old and a seven-year-old at their residence in 104 North Main St .by 43-year-old Naomi Bell.