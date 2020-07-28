State Senate takes on controversial police accountability bill

The sticking point for many in the bill is over qualified immunity for officers.

HARTFORD, Conn — Lawmakers will continue the heated debate over police reform in the state today.

The State Senate will take on the controversial police accountability bill after it passed the House last week, 86-58. An amendment aimed at taking out the qualified immunity removal for police had failed in a tie.

Both sides of the issue have made their voices heard over the last few weeks.

The bill would put in place if passed, implicit bias training, require body and dash cams, prohibit the use of military equipment, ban chokeholds, require officer bystander intervention, and mandate mental health assessments.

But the most controversial part of the bill comes down to qualified immunity for officers. In the bill, it's stated any person who felt they were a victim in a police incident may bring a civil action for equitable relief or damages.

The bill also stated that qualified immunity will only be applied to officers going forward if it is clear they had acted in good faith whenever the incident occurred to cause the lawsuit.

The bill goes on to say that qualified (governmental) immunity will not be applied in suits that are for equitable relief and that complaints have to be filed within a year of the incident occurring.

Local police in Fairfield who rallied against this bill were met with counterprotesters on Sunday.

"Our stance with this bill should not pass. It’s not thoughtful. It’s not researched," said Chief Mike Lombardo from the Trumbull Police Department.

"I don’t care about color I don’t care about religion I don’t care about life statuses. What we want is for the police department in every city and every state to be accountable for their actions," said Byron Bigelow from Bridgeport, in support of the bill.

The Mayor and Police Chief of Meriden were due to meet with police officers Monday night, to listen to their concerns, a source told FOX61 up to one-third of the department's 123 officers are exploring retirement because of the bill that is expected to pass into law.

"If that (mass retirements) were to happen, it would be troublesome for our department," Meridan Mayor Kevin Scarpati said.

There have been efforts from some lawmakers to slow down and further discuss.

Senate Republican leader Len Fasano doesn't believe the bill is constitutional and has asked for an opinion from State Attorney General William Tong.

AG Tong declined that request and said he’s ready to defend them in court should the bill become law.