Police: Carmel man dies after exchange of gunfire with police

Police say a 60-year-old man had shot several vehicles, including a police car, before pointing a rifle at officers.

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police report a man has died after shots were fired on Main Street just west of Old Town Carmel late Sunday morning.

Police responded to a disturbance near Main and Meadow Lane, which is in a residential area between the Monon Trail and Guilford Avenue.

A Carmel police spokesman said a subject, who had threatened suicide, was firing shots from inside a house shortly before noon, prompting a large police response to try to secure the neighborhood.

Officers arriving at the scene could see gunshots being fired from the windows and doors of the home in the 400 block of West Main Street and began evacuating nearby residents to safety.

The man, identified as 60-year-old Keith Scales, shot several vehicles during the incident, including a police vehicle.

At one point, police say Scales "raised a high-powered rifle toward officers and officers discharged their weapons." Scales was struck by gunfire and was taken to the hospital, but died of his injuries.

The Fishers Police Department has taken over the investigation of the officer-involved shooting, "in order to ensure impartiality," Carmel Police said in a release.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said anyone with information or evidence of the incident that can help with the investigation should call the Carmel Police non-emergency dispatch number at 317-571-2580 and ask to speak with an officer.