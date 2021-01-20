Police and CT National Guard remain on high alert in Hartford for Inauguration Day

Capitol Police and State Police still guarded the State Capitol with cones and barriers keeping people out.

HARTFORD, Conn. — With Wednesday being Inauguration Day, security remained tight around Hartford's State Capitol and in front of federal buildings.

Out of precaution, Connecticut National Guard Members and police were stationed in different sports throughout Hartford. Guard members have been in Hartford for several days monitoring the situation in case anything was to happen.

"It feels like a war zone here to be honest to see all of these vehicles with these guys with huge guns is really nerve wracking," said Alicia Strong, a local activist.

Strong participated in the small protest across from the Supreme Court and reacted to what has been around her lately.

She and others marched up from Trinity Street to Capitol Avenue to send a message of ending white supremacy.

"We’re here today on the day of Biden’s inauguration to call attention to that - to call attention to the struggles and plight of working-class people," added Strong.

Al Nayo, the protest organizer said he is excited for the Biden Administration to take over, but also reminded everyone what mattered him.

"That wasn’t to deter us away for a movement of Black Lives Matter and the movement for social and racial justice so we’re still here. We’re here to remind everyone that Black Lives Matter," said Nayo.

"We’re increasing our patrols with our K-9 officer who is a bomb detective dog. We’re also working very closely with a lot of other agencies - Hartford police, State Police," said Officer First Class Scott Driscoll.

There was a presence outside of the Supreme Court, Federal Court and Superior Court.

Captain David Pytlik of the Connecticut National Guard said his guard members are Connecticut residents who just want to protect their own neighborhoods.

"To protect people, to protect property, and to protect people’s constitutional right to protest peacefully," said Capt. Pytlik.