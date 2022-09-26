Police and faith-based organizations hold anti-violence walks

Despite the rain, police, church leaders and residents walked in the streets together in an effort to stop the violence.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police and faith-based organizations are holding a series of anti-violence walks through some of Hartford’s communities that are hit the hardest by violence. The first was held Monday in Hartford’s North End.

Despite the rain, police, church leaders and residents walked in the streets together in an effort to stop the violence.

They prayed and passed out flyers for an event aimed at building relationships between police and the community and providing resources.

It’s part of the 2022 National Faith and Blue weekend, encouraging partnerships between law enforcement, faith-based organizations and local residents to build safer and stronger communities.

This year, there have been 28 homicides in Hartford, surpassing last year’s rate of 27 homicides around this time. In 2021, 34 homicides in the capitol city in total.

Murder is up nationwide and in Connecticut. New data from the state shows that while there was an overall reduction in crime, murders and rape were up in 2021. The report also indicates there were three more murders in 2021 than in 2020.

“Especially with all the crime we’ve been having from the beginning of the year, we’re looking to express hope, love, unity and trust,” said William Cordero, Senior Pastor for New Life Worship Center. “But also in partnership with public safety knowing and sharing with the community that they are here to help.”

The group walked down Mather Street and Albany Avenue, among other streets in the North End, which is an area of the capitol city struggling with gun violence.

In April, a 33-year-old man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting on Mather and Bedford, according to police.

In July, a woman in her 20s was shot on Albany Ave.

With flyers in hand, the group is spreading the word about an event at New Life Worship Center on Sunday, October 9 highlighting the partnership.

Organizers said it’s a chance for neighbors to meet officers, enjoy free food, and access community resources.



“It reaches the people who need it the most to help us with solving crime, with preventing crime,” said Johnathon Rowe, a Faith-Based Community Service Officer in Hartford.

The group will hold another anti-violence walk next Monday, October 3, at 5:30 pm at 106 Wethersfield Ave through the South End.

