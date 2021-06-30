Police asking for help in investigating fatal Andover crash

ANDOVER, Connecticut — Police are asking for help as they investigate a crash that killed one person and seriously injured three others Sunday.
Police said one person died and three people were seriously injured when a vehicle was traveling west on Route 6 near Aspinal Drive in Andover and collided with another vehicle traveling east on Route 6. The crash happened around 1:30 pm.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Officials are asking for any witnesses to please contact Trooper Ruggiero #1398 at Connecticut State Police Troop- K 860 (465)-5400.
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.