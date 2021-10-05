Hartford police to host bicycle giveaway event

Charland has delivered bikes to homeless people all over Western Mass. and now, for the first time, he's delivering 100 bikes for the homeless population in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are hosting a bicycle giveaway Thursday as an outreach event to the homeless community.

Officials said they were holding the event in collaboration with Bob “The Bike Guy” Charland, of Springfield, who fixes up the bikes for resale.

The event will take place Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the South Green Park near 75 Main Street in Hartford.

Each person will receive a bicycle, helmet and lock on a first-come-first-served basis, organizers said. They will also receive other items such as backpacks and personal hygiene products will be distributed while supplies last.

Charland’s four-year-old program called “Pedal Thru Youth” has become nationally known and it has branched out to provide refurbished bikes to the homeless.

Charland has delivered bikes to homeless people all over Western Massachusetts and now, for the first time, he is delivering 100 bikes for the homeless population in Hartford.

“Mobility is the key to anything, it’s going to help them in a huge way,” said Charland.

The Pedal Thru Youth Program got the attention of Hartford Police Officer Jim Barrett, who is a homeless outreach officer in the Capital City.

Barrett and Charland have worked together on other homeless initiatives but never with bicycles before.

“Bob’s team is coming to Hartford to help my homeless population get back on their feet,” he said.

For additional information, please contact HPD Homeless Outreach Officer Jim Barrett at (860) 424-2027

