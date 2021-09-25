Police: Car crashes into Norwich home's 2nd story after ramming cars in bar's parking lot

William Lassiter of Willimantic was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear for a previous DUI charge.

NORWICH, Conn. — A Willimantic man is facing charges and a family escaped unharmed after an astonishing crash that landed a Jeep SUV in the second story of Norwich home early Sunday morning.

Police say it all began around 1:30 a.m. with reports of someone ramming cars in the parking lot of a local bar, and then taking off at high speed. When police found the vehicle, it was embedded in the second story of a home on West Thames Street.

The car had struck two utility poles, and apparently run up over a large rock on the side of the home's driveway at a high rate of speed, which launched it into the house.

The East Great Plain Volunteer Fire Department responded. Power lines from the damaged poles had been pulled down on the car. Mutual aid was called in from the Norwich Fire Department and Emergency Management, power was shut off and the vehicle was stabilized. A firetruck bucket enabled firefighters to extricate the driver safely; he was transported to the hospital.

Fire officials say that the residents were able to get out of the house on their own, but say one did sustain a minor injury.

Norwich Police say they arrested William Lassiter, age 30 of Willimantic, on an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear for a previous DUI charge. Police say an arrest warrant for this incident is forthcoming.

"Teamwork was the key in this particular incident," The East Great Plains Fire Department said in a Facebook post. "It's not very often we get calls like this, but with coordinated teamwork, the patient was removed safely and no injuries to the firefighters, and a minor injury to one of the residents."

