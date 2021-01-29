Police: Cold weather may have lead to street sweeper's death

The 47-year-old victim was discovered at about 5:30 a.m. by police responding to a report that a small sweeper vehicle had crashed into the side of a building.

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Police in Connecticut says Friday’s frigid weather may have contributed to the death of a street sweeper whose body was found after an early morning accident.

