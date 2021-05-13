Police continue search for missing South Windsor mother

Jessica Edwards was last seen on the morning of May 10. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact South Windsor PD at 860-644-2551.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Police held a press conference Thursday afternoon regarding 30-year-old Jessica Edwards who was last seen on the morning of May 10.

During the conference, police said she was seen on Mother's Day by her sister and mother and the following morning by her husband.

Police say Edwards called out of her clinical training at Hartford Hospital on Monday. Police added her phone is off and her car was found at her home.

Edwards is approximately 5'3' and 150 pounds.

South Windsor police said during the press conference they have consulted local, state, and federal for help in their search.

Anyone who has seen Jessica or with any information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact South Windsor PD at 860-644-2551.

Online tips can be submitted to the South Windsor police's website or by calling 860-648-6226.

