Police departments report issues with 911 calls from Verizon callers

This outage comes a day after multiple police departments reported their non-emergency lines were down for several hours.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Multiple police departments across the state are reporting issues with 911 calls – specifically those coming from Verizon wireless callers.

Rocky Hill, Branford and North Branford police as well as Burlington, Bristol and Cromwell have all reported they are not receiving emergency calls.

“This is affecting calls to our landline and 911,” Cromwell police said. “According to Verizon, there is a circuit out and they are working on it.”

Connecticut State Police said in a tweet, "Verizon carriers are experiencing issues contacting State Police Troops and local police departments across the state. This issue is exclusive to Verizon carriers and is working to be rectified. Please use landlines in the meantime."

Bristol shared a similar message on its Twitter page, while Branford police told residents to text 911 if they need assistance.

**There is an issue with Verizon customers being able to contact the PD via 9-1-1 or the routine line.** — Bristol CT Police (@BristolCTPolice) March 11, 2021

“Verizon is aware of the issue and is working to restore service as quickly as possible. It is unknown how widespread this problem with Verizon service is or it is impacting other jurisdictions,” the Rocky Hill Police Department shared on Facebook. The issue appears to be only with Verizon customers at this time. Until this issue is resolved, we have established two phone numbers that can be used for emergencies and routine calls to the RHPD.

This outage comes a day after multiple police departments reported their non-emergency lines were down for several hours.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.