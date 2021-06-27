Police have closed a road in Hartford after crash

A car and moped collision have part of New Britain Ave closed.

HARTFORD, Conn — A crash in Hartford has closed part of New Britain Avenue.

Police say that a moped and car had a collision on New Britain Avenue between Oliver Street and Dart Street.

This has caused a temporary road closure in the area.

Temporary road closure on New Britain Avenue between Oliver Street and Dart Street due to car/moped collision. Please seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/rLPUcfdQPK — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) June 28, 2021

It is unclear how long the road will be closed for, but police are asking for drivers to use alternate routes.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.