Police have closed a road in Hartford after crash

HARTFORD, Conn — A crash in Hartford has closed part of New Britain Avenue.
Police say that a moped and car had a collision on New Britain Avenue between Oliver Street and Dart Street.
This has caused a temporary road closure in the area.
It is unclear how long the road will be closed for, but police are asking for drivers to use alternate routes.
