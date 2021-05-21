Police investigate head-on collision in Fairfield

Three people were transported to the hospital with injuries.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — A dramatic video shows a head-on collision between two vehicles Thursday that sent three people to the hospital with injuries.

Fairfield police released the footage Friday showing the intersection of Stillson Road and Fairfield Woods Road.

According to a Facebook post, the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday when a grey 2019 Ford Escape, traveling east on Stillson Road, failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection.

The police department’s reconstruction unit determined the Ford collided head-on with a red 2016 Mazda CX5 that had been traveling south on Fairfield Woods Road and was beginning to turn left onto Stillson Road.

“After this head-on impact, the Ford Escape swung clockwise and was re-directed north where it came to rest in the front yard of a Fairfield Woods Road home, crushing the mailbox and post,” police said in the post.

The Mazda swung counterclockwise and came to rest on the eastbound lane of Fairfield Woods Road.

The male driver of the Mazda sustained abdominal injuries, bruising and abrasions. He was treated at the scene and sought further medical attention at Bridgeport Hospital, police said. His condition is not known.

Officials said the male driver of the Ford was treated at the scene after experiencing an unknown medical condition which may have been a contributing factor to the collision. A front-seat passenger in the Mazda suffered a head laceration.

Both were transported to Saint Vincent’s Medical Center for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fairfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

