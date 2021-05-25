Police identify 2 people killed after being hit by cars in East Hartford

Police said it's unknown why the car stopped in the road.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Police have identified the two victims that were killed in a pedestrian crash Monday night.

Police said the two people were killed after they apparently got out of their car in the area of Roberts Street between Forbes and Old Roberts Street Monday night.

Victims have been identified as Bianka Romero, 21, of Windsor, and Marc Plaza, 22, of East Hartford.

Police added that it is unknown why the car stopped in the road. The man and woman were hit by two passing cars.

The drivers of the cars stayed on the scene and are cooperating with investigators. The area will be closed for some time for further investigation and reconstruction say police.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.