Police identify Danbury couple in fatal New Milford stabbing incident

The woman died of stab wounds, the man jumped into the Housatonic River

NEW MILFORD, Connecticut — New Milford Police have identified two people who died in a possible murder-suicide earlier this week.

New Milford police were called to a parking area along Young’s Field Road after a 911 call from a man who said he witnessed a physical altercation and stabbing there.

The caller said the male assailant stabbed a female, then ran across the street and jumped into the Housatonic River.

Police say the found a 38-year-old female suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was later pronounced dead at Danbury Hospital. On Saturday, police identified her as Julia Mercedes Minchala-Montero.

A couple of hours after the incident, the 32-year-old male assailant was discovered dead in the river. Police have now identified him as Luis Mauricio Loja.



A source tells FOX61 Loja stabbed himself In the chest before jumping in the river.