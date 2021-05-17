Police identify pair found dead inside Norwalk home

Officers initially responded to the incident on Chatham Drive after receiving multiple calls from residents reporting the sound of gunshots.

NORWALK, Conn. — Police have identified the two people who were found dead inside a building following a shelter-in-place incident that happened on Sunday.

Officers initially responded to the incident on Chatham Drive after receiving multiple calls from residents reporting the sound of gunshots.

Police said one of the callers was an adult son who reported the incident between his mother and father. Police added there were many attempts to make contact with the people inside but they did not receive a response.

When officers entered the home, they found the bodies of 56-years-old Rajneesh Misra and 55-years-old Divya Misra.

Police say there were no previous domestic violence issues reported to the police. The investigation remains active.

"Members of the Norwalk Police Department are assisting the family as they navigate this devastating incident while honoring their privacy," said Norwalk police in a written statement.

If you would like to speak to a crisis counselor for guidance and resources, please call the DVCC at 888–774–2900. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

