Police in Milford investigating fatal crash

A Nissan Sentra collided with a pickup truck on East Broadway Monday morning

MILFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday morning.

Officials said a Nissan Sentra collided with a parked pickup truck on East Broadway near Surf Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

The force of the impact sent the truck down the street to the opposite side of the road. The Nissan ended up on the front lawn of a house.

The driver of the car was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said the crash was fatal. The operator was identified as Mark Thibault, 36, of Milford.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milford Police Traffic Division at 203-785-4764. The investigation is still ongoing and E Broadway between Seaside Ave and Surf Ave remains closed. Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.