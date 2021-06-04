Police investigate ATM thefts at East Hartford, South Windsor gas stations

At this time it's unknown if the burglaries are connected

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — An investigation is underway in South Windsor and East Hartford after thieves attempted to steal ATMs from gas stations this morning.

Police said thieves were successful in South Windsor in stealing the ATM from the Valero gas station at 856 Sullivan Avenue this morning.

Surveillance video in East Hartford showed an attempted ATM theft at a gas station at 58 Ellington Road this morning as well.

At this time, it's unknown if the thefts are connected.

This is a developing story.

