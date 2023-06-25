Orange police investigate crash, 1 with life-threatening injuries

Jeremie Rodriguez, 19, of Bridgeport was traveling in a white 1995 Honda Civic eastbound on Derby Avenue when it disregarded the traffic control signal.

ORANGE, Conn. — Orange Police are investigating after three people were sent to the hospital, and one has life-threatening injuries after a Bridgeport man ran disregarded a traffic control signal and crashed into a car, police said.

At around 4:50 p.m., on Sunday, police responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Derby Avenue at Racebrook Road.

Police said that Jeremie Rodriguez, 19, of Bridgeport was traveling in a white 1995 Honda Civic eastbound on Derby Avenue when it disregarded the traffic control signal and collided with a silver 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 traveling northbound.

Police said that a 22-year-old rear passenger in the Honda Civic was hanging outside of the sunroof when the collision occurred and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was transported by AMR ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Two other passengers in the Honda Civic and the two occupants of the Dodge Ram were also transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with driving under the influence alcohol/drugs, reckless driving, violating traffic control signal, and riders on outside of vehicle. Rodriguez will be placed on a $5,000 bond pending a Derby Superior Court date Monday morning.

According to police, eastbound Derby Avenue remains closed with traffic rerouted at Orange Center Road as accident reconstruction personnel work the scene.

