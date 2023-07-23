x
Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Wallingford

Police said two vehicles were traveling in the center lane of three on Interstate-91 when a motorcycle collided with the rear end of a car.
Credit: FOX61

WALLINGFORD, Conn — One person has died another is facing serious injuries after a motorcycle crashed into a car in Wallingford on Sunday. 

Police said two vehicles were traveling in the center lane of three on Interstate-91, a mile north of Exit 14 when a motorcycle collided with the rear end of a car. The motorcycle came to an uncontrolled final rest on the roadside. 

Police said the driver of the motorcycle, Jesse Barbosa-Santiago sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The passenger of the motorcycle, Ilani Barbosa-Santiago, was transported by Wallingford EMS to Yale New Haven Hospital for suspected serious injuries, according to police. 

The operator of the car was not injured, according to police. 

Police ask if anyone has witnessed the crash to contact Trooper McCue #792 at CSP Troop I. Daniel.mccue@ct.gov or 203-393-4200. 

