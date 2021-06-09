x
Police investigating a homicide on Sisson Avenue in Hartford

Hartford officers are also investigating a double shooting with minor injuries on Kent Street.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford Wednesday evening. 

The homicide happened in the area of 28 Sisson Avenue. Hartford officers are also investigating a double shooting with minor injuries on Kent Street. 

Police said they could not release any more information at this time.

This is a developing story. 

