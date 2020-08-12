Police investigating armed robbery reported at Salvation Army store in Newington

Officials were told the male suspect struck an employee with the handgun before fleeing the parking lot in a silver or gray Ford sedan.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Police continue to investigate an armed robbery that was reported at a Salvation Army Family Store and Donation Center last Saturday.

According to officials, around 5:30 p.m., a lone male armed with a silver handgun approached employees in the 2230 Berlin Turnpike parking lot as they exited the store after closing and demanded money.

Newington PD was told the male suspect struck an employee with the handgun before fleeing the parking lot in a silver or gray Ford sedan.

He was described as medium sized dark-skinned male wearing a black beanie with a black hooded sweatshirt, gloves, black pants, black shoes, and a royal blue facemask.

Officials say the employee sustained minor injuries.