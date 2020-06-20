Hartford PD investigating double shooting on Main Street, one man in critical condition

Officers responded shortly after 4 a.m. to the area of 2326 Main Street after ShotSpotter activation alerted 17 rounds were fired.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating after two people were shot early Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, one male victim, 34, was suffering from several gunshots.

Officers rendered aide until emergency medical services arrived on scene.

Hartford PD says a short time after, a second male victim, 33, arrived at Saint Francis Hospital, also suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Police say as of 3:21 p.m., the 34-year-old man is currently listed in stable condition, while the 33-year-old is in critical condition.

Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division personnel were notified and responded to the scene.

17 bullet casings were found after the scene was canvassed, officials said.

The investigation is active and ongoing.