ENFIELD, Conn. — Police say they are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred overnight Thursday.

According to Chief Fox, of Enfield PD, multiple rounds were shot at an occupied house on Spring Street shortly before 2 a.m.

No residents were injured in the shooting.

Further details have not yet been released.