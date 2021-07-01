Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash on Rt. 82 in East Haddam

EAST HADDAM, Conn. — State Police say a crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon remains under investigation after one driver involved has died.
According to a release, a Yukon Denali was traveling southbound on Route 82 in East Haddam, approaching the Banning Road intersection, when a Harley Davidson motorcycle coming from the opposite direction veered into the southbound lane and crashed into the Yukon's front end.
The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
Officials identified that driver as 59-year-old Steven Davidson, of Sterling.
The driver and and passengers in the Yukon were not injured, State Police said.
