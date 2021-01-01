Police investigating fatal New Year's Eve crash in Putnam

Officials responded around 10:20 p.m. to the area of 33 Woodstock Avenue West for reports of a serious collision involving two cars.

PUTNAM, Conn. — Police are investigating a fatal New Year's Eve car crash in Putnam.

According to a release, officials responded around 10:20 p.m. to the area of 33 Woodstock Avenue West for reports of a serious collision involving two cars.

Putnam PD said one of the drivers was treated at the scene for life threatening injuries and transported to Day Kimball Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officials have not identified the man at this time.

A utility pole was also struck and damaged during the crash, closing Woodstock Avenue West to traffic for a period of time.

The crash is actively being investigated and no charges have been filed at this time.

No additional details are available at this time.