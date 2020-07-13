x
Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash in New Haven

Crash happened near downtown near the Green
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police say their Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on Sunday evening. 

Police say a motor vehicle struck and killed 53-year-old New Haven man about 4:30 on Sunday.  The collision happened downtown near the New Haven Green, at the intersection of Elm Street at Temple Street.

Police say the driver remained on scene, and is cooperating with the accident investigation.

Witnesses who have not spoken to police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.

