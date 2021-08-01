Police investigating armed robbery at North Haven gas station

Shortly before 2 a.m., a dark colored sedan backed into a space in front of the Sunoco on Washington Avenue and two males entered the store with handguns.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Officials are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Friday morning.

According to a release, shortly before 2 a.m., a dark colored sedan backed into a space in front of the Sunoco on Washington Avenue and two males entered the store with handguns.

Police say both suspects were black. One had a red puffy jacket on, while the other was in a gray coat.

Both suspects, both wearing masks and gloves, pointed their firearms at the attendant, and ordered him to empty the cash register, officials said.

After leaving the store, they were last seen traveling north on Washington Avenue.