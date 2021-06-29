Police investigating stabbing on Center Street in New Haven

A 32-year-old New Haven man was located at the scene and treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Yale New Haven Hospital.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Monday night.

According to a release, New Haven PD responded to the area of Center Street, between Church Street and Orange Street shortly after 10 p.m. for reports of a person stabbed.

A 32-year-old New Haven man was located at the scene suffering from multiple stab wounds, officials said.

He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Yale New Haven Hospital and is now listed in stable condition.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with NHPD are asked to contact the department at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

