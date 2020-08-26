Man injured in New London shooting, police investigating

Upon officers' arrival at L+M Hospital just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, an adult male victim was located and told police he was shot in his lower extremity.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting after emergency room officials reported a gunshot victim was being treated Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say his wound did not appear to be life threatening at time of contact.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.