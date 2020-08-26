Man injured in New London shooting, police investigating

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting after emergency room officials reported a gunshot victim was being treated Tuesday afternoon.
Upon officers' arrival just before 3 p.m., an adult male victim was located and told police he was shot in his lower extremity.
Officials say his wound did not appear to be life threatening at time of contact.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
Anyone with information concerning the shooting is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department’s detective bureau at 860-447-1481 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).