State police investigating pedestrian death on I-84

The crash happened on I-84 East on the Rochambeau bridge, approximately three tenths of a mile west of Exit 13 in Southbury.

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — A 22-year-old woman was killed as she tried to flag down other drivers while standing by her car early Monday on Interstate 84 according to state police.

Samantha Figueroa had gotten out of the car she was driving and was standing in the left lane of the highway when a truck hit both the car and her, police said.

The crash happened on I-84 East on the Rochambeau Bridge, approximately three-tenths of a mile west of Exit 13 in Southbury. Figueroa was taken to St Mary's Hospital in Waterbury where she was pronounced dead.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact TPR Loughman #503 at Troop A - Southbury, 203-267-2200.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

