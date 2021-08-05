Police investigating scene in Somers

Officers responded to the scene on Durkee Road.

SOMERS, Connecticut — Police have responded to Durkee Road in Somers to investigate a scene.

It is unclear what officers are investigating but police did say a vehicle was found off the road in a wooded area.

Police say the incident is isolated and there is no immediate threat to the public.

This is a developing story.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.