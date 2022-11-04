x
Police investigating serious pedestrian crash on Whalley Avenue in New Haven

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday.
Credit: FOX61
Police investigate a pedestrian crash on Whalley Avenue in New Haven, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police in New Haven are investigating a serious pedestrian crash that happened Friday night. 

The pedestrian was struck by vehicle shortly after 6 p.m. on Whalley Avenue in the Westville section of the city, near Emerson Street. 

Details about the driver of the vehicle and the condition of the patient have not yet been released. The New Haven Police Department's accident reconstruction team is investigating and that section of Whalley Avenue is closed off for the investigation. 

This is a developing story.  

