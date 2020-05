Officers responded to the scene at Lombard Street and Maltby Street at approximately 2:11 p.m. According to NHPD, a male gunshot victim was transported to YNHH.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police are investigating a shooting in the Fair Haven neighborhood.

Officers responded to the scene at Lombard Street and Maltby Street at approximately 2:11 p.m.

According to NHPD officials, a male gunshot victim was transported by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.