Police investigating shooting of 25-year-old man in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police say they are investigating a Monday night shooting that occurred in the Fair Haven neighborhood.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 8:45 p.m. reporting a person was shot outside a Lombard Street home between Blatchley Avenue and Monroe Street.

According to a release, a 25-year-old New Haven man was shot in the abdomen.

He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Police believe that prior to the shooting, the victim was visiting relatives in the area when he parked in a residential driveway. When the victim returned to his parked vehicle, he and an unknown gunman had a verbal dispute.

The gunman ran from the driveway after the shooting, officials said.

Officers and detectives canvassed the area during the evening and overnight.