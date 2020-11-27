Police investigating shooting outside Read Street home in New Haven

Officials said the 46-year-old New Haven man had a gunshot wound to the foot.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting in the Elm City after gunshot victim walked into the emergency room at Yale New Haven Hospital around 2 a.m. Friday.

Upon arrival at the hospital, police learned the incident occurred outside a house in the area of Read Street and Newhall Street.

Detectives canvassed a portion of the Newhallville neighborhood overnight and into the morning.

According to officials, it is unknown if the Newhallville shooting is connected to the earlier Thursday evening shootings in the West Rock and Cedar Hill neighborhoods between 6 p.m. Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday.

All the gunshot victims are expected to recover, police said.