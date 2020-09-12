Police investigating shootout at Waterbury apartment complex

Police said when they arrived they found two men who were shot.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury Police were called to the area of 241 Northridge Drive for a report of shots fired and two people injured on Wednesday

Police said when they arrived they found two men who were shot. One victim was struck by gunfire in a leg and one victim was struck by gunfire in the hip. Both victims have been transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police also found a vehicle which was damaged from gunfire and several empty cartridge casings on the ground in the area.

Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit of the Forensic Division responded to assist in this investigation.