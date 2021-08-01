Police investigating shots fire incident on Robbins Avenue in Newington

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Police are looking for a suspect vehicle following a shots fired incident Thursday.
Newington PD responded around 8:15 p.m. to the complaint in the area of Robbins Avenue and Main Street.
After an investigation, officials determined that three gunshots were fired into a residence on Robbins Avenue.
Police are looking for a dark colored 4 door sedan with a brake light across the trunk similar to a Dodge product.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Laurence DeSimone at 860-594-6239.