North Haven school, surrounding area reopened after suspicious activity investigation: police

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Bassett Road has reopened after it was shut down earlier Friday morning for a police investigation of suspicious activity.

North Haven PD took to social media to urge residents to avoid the area of the ACES Wintergreen Interdistrict Magnet School.

Officials say the school has been deemed safe and it re-opened, as there is no threat to the building or neighborhood.

88 Bassett Road, Aces School, and the area around it, has been re-opened. There is no threat or concern to the school or neighborhood. Thank you for your patience. — North Haven Police (@NorthHavenPD) May 7, 2021

Police tell FOX61 the investigation remains active and ongoing.

No injuries were reported.

