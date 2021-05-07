x
North Haven school, surrounding area reopened after suspicious activity investigation: police

North Haven PD took to social media to urge residents to avoid the area of the ACES Wintergreen Interdistrict Magnet School.
Credit: FOX61

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Bassett Road has reopened after it was shut down earlier Friday morning for a police investigation of suspicious activity.

Officials say the school has been deemed safe and it re-opened, as there is no threat to the building or neighborhood.

Police tell FOX61 the investigation remains active and ongoing.

No injuries were reported.

