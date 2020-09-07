Two injured in Meriden shooting, police looking for information

Police responded Wednesday night to reports of shots fired at the intersection of Hobart and Yale Streets.

MERIDEN, Conn. — An investigation is underway following a shooting Wednesday night that left two injured.

Police responded at approximately 8 p.m. to reports of shots fired at the intersection of Hobart and Yale Streets.

Officials confirmed Thursday that the victims sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Meriden PD issued a statement following the incident, in which they noted wanting to assure the public that they are committed to providing the best possible police service for our community and will not tolerate gun violence.

“Violence in any form, is unacceptable,” Police Chief Roberto Rosado said. “The City and administration will continue to seek ways to reduce gun violence within the community to uphold public safety. I will continue to work with my colleagues to further implement policies that will bring safety to every community in Meriden.”

Meriden Mayor Scarpati said the city has stepped up enforcement and are doing everything we can to keep its residents safe.

“These acts of targeted gun violence in our streets cannot define who we are as a community. I encourage any witnesses to please come forward and provide as much information as possible to our Police Department, so these offenders can be brought to justice," he continued.